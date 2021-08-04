Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Izabella Vasquez, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Jonathan Brainard, 41, of Sturgis, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Cory Milliken, of Scottsville, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
Ashley Nunnelly, of Henderson, was charged Monday with careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Eric Grace, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Matthew Orange, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Garrett Bennett, 28, of Henderson, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Alexandaro Barnes, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs.
Jamanuel Bannister, of Hopkinsville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Christopher Melton, 31, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Monday for parole violation.
Alicia Lonsberry, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Trevor Bratcher, 21, of Bremen, was charged Monday with failure to appear, license plate not legible, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Caroline Putman, of Central City, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Robert Centner, of Harriman, Tennessee, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Waddle, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
Raymond Foskey, of Macon, Georgia, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
