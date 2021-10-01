Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for those eligible are now being distributed in Hopkins County.
“If someone got Moderna or J&J, there is no booster available for that right now,” said Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach.
According to the Health Department website, booster doses should be taken at least six months after the second shot of Pfizer was administered.
Those eligible include anyone 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings, people aged 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, anyone 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions based on their benefits and risks, and people aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.
The booster dose was approved for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sept. 22, according to the FDA website.
The Health Department is offering booster doses by appointment only, according to its website. There is limited staffing because of the high COVID-19 numbers, but they plan to offer more appointments in October.
Beach suggests checking with the pharmacies in the area to see if they are offering booster doses as well.
She said the Moderna vaccine is performing with a little better efficacy, so she is not sure when or if a booster dose will be out for that.
“People should be doing well with Moderna,” said Beach. “The J&J simply does not have a booster at this time.”
Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news release that there are no booster doses for Moderna or J&J vaccines because the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices only reviewed data on the Pfizer vaccine.
“We will address, with the same sense of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccines as soon as those data are available,” she said.
Along with the booster doses now available, Pfizer submitted data to the FDA on Tuesday for review on a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. According to Pfizer’s website, the company is not seeking emergency use authorization at this time.
The details of a Phase 2/3 trial showed that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was safe and generated a robust antibody response in children ages 5 to 11, according to Pfizer’s website. The trial did use a smaller dose than that given to those 12 and older.
For more information on the CDC’s criteria for the booster dose, visit https://www.cdc.gov/corona virus/2019-ncov/vaccines/boost er-shot.html. To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a booster dose or to receive the first shot, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
