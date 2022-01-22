The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will be featuring “Whimsical Wood Creations”, a woodworking art exhibit that will run from Jan. 24-March 26 in the Anne P. Baker Gallery.
The opening reception for the exhibit will be tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 23, from 2-3:30 p.m., at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive in Madisonville.
This display will feature 41 pieces of fun/functional art, created by brothers Pat and Paul Rhodes, with all of the pieces handcrafted out of local hardwood trees from Kentucky.
The Rhodes brothers bring a lot to the table, figuratively and literally. Pat began working for a master carpenter as a teenager and attended carpentry school while finishing is his last two years of high school.
“Wood is an amazing medium because it is continually changed as it is worked,” Pat Rhodes said. “As pieces are designed and built, the nature of the wood has a lot to say about the end result.”
Pat tends to work the most with cherry, cedar, maple, black walnut and other hardwoods from local forests throughout the region.
Brother, Paul, who is a self-taught wood worker, has been in the industry since the late 1970’s. Paul is most passionate about the end result, and enjoys the finished work aspect of this trade. Paul prefers black walnut, as the “grain and the color are like no other.” He often likes to draw on his years as a welder when designing his work, each of which he builds with much attention to detail and self-pride.
If you are looking for more information about this unique exhibit, please reach via phone, 270-824-8650, or online at www.glemacenter.org. There is no cost associated with this event as all exhibits are free.
