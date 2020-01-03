In one way, 2020 in Hopkins County is starting the way 2019 did.
As The Eurythmics once put it in a song:, here comes the rain again. Rain moved into the area Thursday and is likely to continue through Saturday with perhaps a bit of weekend snow.
"I think the heaviest rain is trending to the south," said Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons of weather partner WFIE-TV. "We can expect an inch - an inch-and-a-half at the very most."
The far-too-early question is whether this year's rainfall will match an above-normal 2019.
"A lot of it was in the first half of the year," National Weather Service hydrologist Mary Lamm said Thursday from Paducah. "October was a very wet period, in the top 10."
A map posted online by the Weather Service indicates the Madisonville airport received 57.4 inches of rain in 2019. While the record rainfall amount for one year is unknown, that was between 12-16 inches above normal.
Hopkins County reported even more precipitation. A site at the north edge of Madisonville had 64.03 inches.
"Paducah had its third wettest year on record," Lamm said. "Evansville had its sixth wettest year on record."
Yet 2019 was a year of weather extremes. Madisonville had its driest September in recorded history, with only 0.03 inches of rain. The previous record for lack of rain was 0.07 inches in 1956. Local record-keeping dates from 1946.
All of that made things challenging for Hopkins County farmers. The top soybean yield at the Farm City Breakfast in November was down 31 bushels per acre from 2018. Yet the winning corn yield was up by more than 32 bushels.
Hopkins County received some weather relief in one area. No tornadoes were reported in 2019, while Webster County had two on the same day in mid-March.
While the rains of 2019 led to flooding along the Ohio River, Lamm doubts this week's moisture will bring the river to flood stage.
"The rain will be heaviest to the south, in the Gulf Coast states," she said.
