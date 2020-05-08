After painstaking months of people asking, what’s going to happen with the T-hangar project at Madisonville Regional Airport, the structure is finally being raised.
Early Wednesday morning, the pieces for the hangar were delivered, by noon on Thursday, the building’s skeleton was partially erected.
The T-hangar is scheduled to be fully raised within eight days, said site superintendent Clarence Maddox of C&C Contracting out of Russellville.
After this phase, the hangar will still need installation of insulation and electrical, said airport manager Emily Herron.
“C&C Contracting has been working really hard, sun up to sundown, and they’re doing good and it’s looking good,” she said. “We are very confident that we are moving in a good direction. The city has been awesome as far as wanting to come out and make it right.”
Herron said the city understands the importance of the airport and this project.
“They’re investing in the hangar and knowing it’s a good thing, and it’s going to bring in additional revenue for the airport and draw more interest,” she said. “It opens up some space in our packed community hangars, that’s going to be desperately needed. It’s moving in the right direction.”
The project could be completed at the latest, in June, said Herron.
Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said after working nearly a year and a half on this project, that having a portion of the structure up is an answer to his prayers.
“The city and the state have been so supportive,” he said. “It was just a nightmare, so it’s pretty cool seeing that, and you know it’s going to free up space in the hangar where the terminal is, which will be real nice.”
Riddle said he is looking forward to moving on to the next projects the airport has.
While C&C constructed the hangar, concrete was being poured near the runway. Herron said it was an electrical company that was finishing up covering wiring for lights along the taxiway.
As the pandemic hit industries across the world and country, the local airport, too, was affected.
“We’ve taken a hit as far as revenue goes. Fuel sales have been down,” Herron said. “We did quite a bit of fuel sales for corporate traffic, and I haven’t seen a corporate jet in here in probably six weeks. Understandably, they’re not sending their people out here.”
Since the last board meeting, prices have been adjusted for 100 Low Lead, by decreasing both self and full service, by 28 cents. Herron said they did not change their jet fuel prices as they feel it is competitively priced for the area.
The airport board will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. It is a virtual meeting that will be shown live at the Madisonville Regional Airport Facebook Page. The meeting will have updates regarding the T-hangar project, flood control and updates from the airport’s engineering firm.
