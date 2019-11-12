An 18-year-old Madisonville man was killed and two drivers injured when a pickup truck and a car collided Saturday west of Hanson.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Taelor Morse, who was a passenger in the car, died in the accident. The report said the car was crossing Stagecoach Road at Shakerag Road around 3:05 p.m. when a pickup hit its side.
The car was driven by Cody Lloyd, 18, of Hanson. He was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with serious injuries, while Morse was pronounced dead at Baptist Health of Madisonville.
The driver of the pickup, Aaron Lynn, 23, of Hanson, also was hurt. But there is no record of him going to a hospital.
