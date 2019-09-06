With two months to go before Kentucky's general election, changes are coming at the polls in Hopkins County -- no matter which candidates you support.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern says 11 polling places must be moved from the May primary locations. She said a number of factors have played into the changes.
"In some cases, the territory is closer to the polling location," Cloern said. "We also have several where facilities could not be used."
The changes affect nine locations in Madisonville and two in Nebo. Cloern said she plans to publicize the new locations extensively as election day approaches. Look for a list of new precincts in upcoming editions of The Messenger.
Another change will take place Oct. 8, when absentee voting begins. Kentucky will now allow people who are "advanced in age or disabled" to vote during the absentee period, even if they will not be outside their home county on election day.
"I personally think we're moving toward early voting," Cloern said of that change.
The National Conference of State Legislatures lists Kentucky as one of only 11 states which currently does not have that option. But Cloern calls it an "absolutely good idea."
"I'm an advocate of increasing voter turnout and removing any obstacles that might get in the way," she said.
One thing that will not change in Hopkins County is the use of e-poll books to mark ballots. Cloern said the tablet-sized devices worked well in May.
"We had an overwhelmingly great response from precinct officers and the voters," Cloern said.
Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser said e-poll books cannot be hacked by outside governments or spies, in the way other voting systems might be. That's because the books are connected to "mifi," as opposed to Wi-Fi.
Menser showed how it works by holding a device in one hand.
"This is my wireless connection," she said. "It can connect to an e-poll book, and anyone with a Wi-Fi tracker cannot find it."
Thursday marked two months until Kentuckians vote for six statewide offices, from governor to agriculture commissioner. The next deadline in the election countdown comes Sept. 16, when the County Clerk's office must print all ballots.
The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Monday, Oct. 7.
