Madisonville City Council held its first reading of a $78.9 million 2021-22 fiscal year budget on Monday night, which is about a $5.9 million increase from the current $73 million budget.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said many factors contributed to the increase in revenues and expenditures for the upcoming budget, including an unexpected jump in restaurant tax revenue.
“You wouldn’t think that would be the case because restaurants have been hit extremely hard,” said Cotton, who pointed to increased business for eateries with drive-thru and delivery services during the pandemic.
“Those funds are being used on multiple projects throughout the city to improve the quality of life and tourism for the City of Madisonville,” he said.
According to the budget summary, the restaurant tax revenue is anticipated to be $1,567,000 with an anticipated $1,467,000 going toward events and capital projects leaving a $100,000 surplus.
A $500,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority that will go toward the construction of a hangar at the Madisonville Regional Airport that will eventually house the Madisonville Community College’s Aviation Program also contributed to a spike in revenues, though that money has been earmarked and is a simple pass through budget item.
Like other municipalities in the commonwealth, Madisonville is witnessing a significant jump in employer retirement contributions.
“There is nothing we can do about that, the state is the one that hands those numbers down to us,” Cotton said. “It was about a 12% increase, which equates to about $600,000. It goes on top of the funds that have been in the budget.”
Cotton said OWENWWswith the increase, nearly $1.1 million will be spent to to meet the expense.
“We had some relief last year because of the pandemic, and we did not have an increase last year — but we are back into it this year,” Cotton said.
Cotton said both the Madisonville fire and police departments are now fully staffed.
“It has been several years since that has been accomplished,” he said, adding that new body cameras for the MPD will be in this upcoming budget as well.
The Madisonville City Council previously approved body camera upgrades for the MPD at a cost of $400,000 from Utility Body Worn for 46 cameras at the council’s May 3 meeting.
The water and sewer system also continues to be a priority.
“Due to our aging system, we have had several issues in the water and sewer side, so you will see an increase in expenditures in both water and sewer,” Cotton said.
According to the budget summary, there is an anticipated $15,125,208 in expenditures for the entire water and sewer department.
The second reading of the budget is scheduled for Monday, June 7.
In other news, the council:
• swore in Rob Saint as the new city administrator.
• approved Morris Yates for reappointment to the Zoning Adjustment Board.
• approved to close a portion of Logan Street on June 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for First Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School.
