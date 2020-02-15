Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Melissa L. Benroe, 43, of Dixon was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• Ryan R. Bowman, 34, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Ricky A. Kiper Jr., 31, of Henderson was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property, operating on a suspended/revoked license, theft of a registration plate and two counts of failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Scott A. McCallister, 50, of Clay was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Terry L. Melton, 43, of Dixon was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• Robert J. Pressley, 58, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
• Samuel N. Ramos, 24, of Albany was charged Thursday with no registration plates and operaring without a license.
