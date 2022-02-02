The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Roger D. Latham, of St. Charles, was charged, January 31, for violation of foreign domestic violence order and emergency protective order from North Carolina.
• Cortaz Jejon Barnes, of Clarksville, TN, was charged for fugitive from another state.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Malik Davis, was charged, January 31, for failure to appear in court and fleeing/evading the police on foot.
• Melissa D. Barber, was charged, February 1, for failure to appear in court.
