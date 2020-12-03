Hopkins County is now at 60 deaths from COVID-19 and approximately 30% of in-house patients at Baptist Health Madisonville are COVID-19 patients, officials revealed Wednesday.
The latest two fatalities — both adults — marked the eighth and ninth deaths reported since Friday, Nov. 27.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach reported 24 new cases on Wednesday bringing the total to 1,962 with 1,244 recovered. There are now a total of 658 active cases in the county.
Kristy Quinn, the public relations coordinator for Baptist Health Madisonville said the number of in-house patients changes constantly at the hospital but the total number of COVID-19 patients reached as high as 40 this week.
“We are in the high 30s for inpatients currently and reached 40 a few days ago so we are still seeing the increase locally,” said Quinn. “These patients are more critical and more frequently require vent support. We are seeing a younger patient population this time also among these critical patients.”
Quinn said the COVID-19 patients have taken up around 30% of the hospital’s in-house capacity but said beds are not an issue at this point.
“Capacity is not an issue at this time,” she said. “We need the community to support us now more than ever by abiding by the mandates so we do not reach a point of not being able to care for a patient in need.”
Quinn said health care providers have begun administering a new medication to help COVID-19 patients.
“We have administered a few doses of the new antibody treatment, Bamlanivimab, that helps limit the amount of virus in the body for a patient that meets the criteria for its use,” Quinn said. “They are not hospitalized patients and must receive it within 10 days of symptoms starting. That has gone well, and we hope to continue with this as an option.”
While the cases continue to rise in the county and the rest of the state, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton used their weekly Facebook Live update to make a plea to the public to take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously.
Whitfield said county judge executives and mayors around the state were in a conference call with Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday morning.
“We are expecting more limited (vaccine) quantities than we originally hoped,” said Whitfield.
Beshear announced Monday that around 38,000 vaccines would be distributed to Kentucky in the middle of December and another distribution of around 75,000 by the end of the year.
The vaccine will be distributed in tiers, according to Beach, that will include front line healthcare workers and long-term care facilities before going to the general public.
The virtual meeting also discussed current restrictions that have been in place since Nov. 20 that essentially prohibited indoor dining, group exercise classes and impacted the amount of people allowed to gather from households. These restrictions are in place until Dec. 13 provided COVID-19 numbers have been documented to drop during this time.
“The governor did say that he is not anticipating having to extend his executive order on restaurants and bars, so that is something that is encouraging,” said Cotton. “That is based off of how well we are complying with masks and social distancing.”
“So many of our businesses have suffered through this,” said Whitfield, adding that masks are a big part of getting businesses back open and lowering the number of COVID cases.
“The number one thing is to wear a mask,” said Cotton. “It is uncomfortable and frustrating. Do it for the businesses and for your family and for those who are losing their loved ones to the coronavirus.”
