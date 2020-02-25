A Madisonville man reportedly tried to run from the law Sunday night — but his dad refused to cooperate.
A police report released Monday says an officer spotted Austin W. Gibson, 33, inside the downtown Family Dollar store shortly after 7 p.m. The officer knew Gibson had an outstanding arrest warrant, so the officer called out to him.
Police say Gibson ran out the back emergency exit. The officer chased Gibson toward North Seminary, and Gibson ran away. But the officer knew Gibson lived in the neighborhood, and might try to enter his father’s home nearby.
The report says Gibson entered his father’s Arch Street house through the back door minutes later. He reportedly “bolted inside, locked and slammed the door behind himself.”
Soon after, the officer contacted Gibson’s father. He opened the back door and advised Gibson was in a front bedroom.
Gibson was arrested on charges of second degree fleeing/evading police. The outstanding warrant was for non-payment of court costs/fines in Caldwell County.
Jail records indicate Gibson also tried to run from police in August and October 2019, but without success.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.