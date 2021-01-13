Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Travis Offutt, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Ashley Legrand, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Kimberly Belt, 32, of Louisville, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.
Isaac Adams, 39, of Earlington, was charged Monday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.