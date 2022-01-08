The need for blood is constant, and each January we are reminded of this. The month of January is usually a period of critical blood shortages because people stop donating during the holidays and when they get sick during cold and flu season. Blood drives may also get snowed out during the winter months.
According to the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies, more than 50 years ago, the president signed a proclamation designating January as National Blood Donor Month. This observance was meant to honor the volunteers who donate blood and to encourage others to do the same. Blood drives are the backbone of most donor systems, providing more than 60% of the blood that is sent to hospitals.
The medical director for the Baptist Health Deaconness in Madisonville, Dr. Justin Sedlak, shares that although January has been set aside as National Blood Donation Month, the need for blood is present throughout the year.
“We are grateful for the dedicated donors that provide much needed product for our patients, and provide a valuable service for their fellow man. We draw over three thousand units of blood every year to supply the needs of our patients, and require a steady supply of donors for this purpose, because blood is perishable and must be stored in very precise conditions. A unit of red cells may be kept for up to 42 days, although we virtually always use it before that time,” Sedlak said.
One unit of blood contains 500 milliliters, or just over a pint. The blood is separated it into up to three separate products — red cells, plasma, and platelets. Red cells carry oxygen to the tissues, and a red cell unit is the typical product that we think of when a transfusion is contemplated. Plasma contains clotting factors that are very necessary to prevent hemorrhage, and platelets are also necessary for the clotting process.
Donating blood is so very important as it cannot be manufactured from raw materials in a factory. Donated blood from one person to another is the only way to replace blood need by patients in a variety of clinical settings.
If you are looking to make a difference please call the Blood Bank to schedule a donation, 270-825-5150. At the current moment, according to Sedlak, type A blood is in short supply, but all blood types are needed and accepted.
The blood donation process is easy, and takes only a few minutes. Including filling out the questionnaire, donating the blood itself, and resting afterward to make sure all goes well, the process takes about 45 minutes. People should schedule about an hour to make sure they have plenty of time.
“We depend on the generosity of our blood donors to supply a lifesaving product for our patients, and blood donated here at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville stays here to treat our patients from Hopkins County and Western Kentucky.”
