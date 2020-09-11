As coronavirus case numbers continued to rise with each passing day in Hopkins County, the one figure that had stayed the same for several weeks was the local death total.
Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case as Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach confirmed the death of a Hopkins County man Thursday morning. The latest death brings the county’s total to 36 fatalities connected to COVID-19, according to Beach, who said the man died Wednesday.
Beach said the man “was a middle aged adult, with no significant comorbidities.”
The county now has had a total of 544 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases, according to the health department, who lists 441 individuals as recovered.
As of Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 54,772 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 805 of which were newly reported. One hundred twenty-two of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 19 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 3-month-old from Fayette County.
In addition to the local death, Beshear reported 22 other deaths Thursday, raising the total to 1,035 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The additional deaths reported Thursday include an 84-year-old man from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 81-year-old man from Campbell County; a 76-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 53-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 101-year-old woman from Green County; a 55-year-old man from Harlan County; five women, ages 70, 73, 82, 86 and 102, and an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 100-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Marion County; a 60-year-old man from Monroe County; a 77-year-old man from Nelson County; and two women, ages 83 and 90, and two men, ages 82 and 84, from Warren County.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 943,460 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate in the commonwealth currently stands at 4.14%.
