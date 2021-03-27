The Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center at Baptist Health Madisonville has always taken an aggresive approach in its fight against cancer.
With the help of a grant through the Lexington Cancer Foundation, Inc., the center’s fight got a little stronger as they can now continue to provide free mammogram screenings to all eligible women.
Oncology Navigator Heather Tow, RN, said the grant allows them to screen women who are uninsured or underinsured.
“Underinsured are people who might have insurance, but for some reason, it excluded them from getting a mammogram, or we have seen women who have needed a mammogram, but their insurance tells them they have to go to Louisville,” said Tow. “We try to help those ladies out and keep them local if possible.”
This is the first time the cancer center has received the Lexington grant though they have applied in the past, she said.
The grant lasts 12 months and covers women who are 40 years of age and older and of average risk, said Tow. Any woman considered high risk does not fall under the grant guidelines and should talk with their primary care physician.
She suggests having a mammogram screening every year.
“We have some ladies who have used it every year,” said Tow.
The center uses 3-D mammography, which is the best mammogram machine hospitals can use, said Tow. The machine takes better 3-D images from different angles to help find cancer a lot sooner.
If any woman has questions about their eligibility or what the guidelines are, contact Tow at 270-825-5804. To make an appointment for a screening, call Baptist Health Women’s Center at 270-326-3900.
