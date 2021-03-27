Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.