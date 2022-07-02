The Golden Ticket Cinemas Capitol 8 in Madisonville will be continuing their Summer Vacation Movie Series through Aug. 3, for the community to enjoy. This includes options of either $1 for the movie per person, or a $5 movie/popcorn/drink combo, on every Monday and Wednesday, at 10 a.m.
Each date will have one showing of a chosen movie for you and your children to come enjoy. The following dates and movies will be featured through the remainder of summer,
July 4 and 6 at 10 a.m. — Scoobi
July 11 and 13 at 10 a.m. — The Croods
July 18 and 20 at 10 a.m. — Sing 2
July 25 and 27 at 10 a.m. — Space Jam
August 1 and 3 at 10 a.m. — Batman
“Business has been doing very well since our reopening, and it’s absolutely incredible seeing how much the public cared about us and supported us. The tickets can be purchased by walking straight in without buying in advance,” Manager TJ Back said.
Golden Ticket Cinemas is located in the mall plaza, at 455 Madison Square Drive in Madisonville. For more information visit their Facebook page, Golden Ticket Cinemas Capitol 8 in Madisonville.
