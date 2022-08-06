The Hopkins County Health Department reported the following food scored through July 27:
White Plains Senior Center — 99
No certified food protection manager
Walmart — 100
Dugger’s Bar & Grill — 98
Employee personal items not stored in designated area and cup without handle used as scoop
Ideal Market (Princeton Pike) — 99
Employee personal items not stored in designated area
South Main Family Diner — 97
Employee personal items not stored in designated area, cooler not holding temperature properly and hood vents need cleaning
Paragon of Madisonville — 100
Brook Hollow Farm Catering — 100
Oak Grove Baptist Church — 100
Huddle House — 99
Can opener needs cleaning
Simply Poured — 100
C & C Express — 100
Hometown Pizza — 100
Ideal Market (Dawson) — 100
Huck’s (North Main) —96
Potatoes stored on shelf next to cleaning supplies, boxes of food product stored on floor of walk-in freezer, food spillage/ice build up on floor of walk-in freezer, grease spillage on floor by deep fryer, food spillage in pizza cooler, single service items stored on floor, syrup spillage on floor, can opener needs cleaning, drink nozzles need cleaning and water spillage on floor in retail cooler.
FrutyLandia — 94
Food must be labeled, thermometers needed in all cooling units, cup without handle used as scoop in sugar, tools stored by clean dishes and equipment and no certified food protection manager.
Quality Quick #2 — 96
Equipment stored in hand sink, eggs stored on shelf above food product, microwave needs cleaning, no thermometers found in some coolers, fly strip hung above food product and food prep area, drink nozzles need cleaning and bags of beans stored on floor.
Summer Snow — 100
Mt. Fuji — 98
Cooler not holding temperature properly and container stored on ice in drink machine
Ms. Becky’s — 97
Employee personal items not stored in designated area, scoop handle touching food product, can opener needs cleaning and wet mops stored on floor.
Quality Quick (West Noel) — 96
Chicken being thawed improperly, single service items stored on floor, ice scoop not stored properly, hood vent needs cleaning, gease spillage on floor around deep fryer and drink nozzles need cleaning.
Huck’s (National Mine Road) — 96
Food spillage in bottom of pizza cooler, hood vents need cleaning, wiping cloth not stored in bucket of sanitizing solution, drink nozzles need cleaning and eggs not stored properly
YAA — 100
Acapulco Mexican Grill — 94
Wiping cloths not stored in bucket of sanitizing solution, one set of tongs in cooler containing a variety of raw meats, hood vent attachments need cleaning, employee personal items not stored in designated area and dish racks stored on floor.
Oasis — 94
Water on floor in kitchen & walk-in cooler, dish racks stored on floor, ice scoop not stored properly at bar and prep cooler not holding proper temperature.
Dos Copas — 96
Splash guard needed at hand sink, single service items stored on floor and walk-in cooler handle in poor repair
Big City Market & Coffee Bar — 99
Eggs stored on shelf above other food product
Hobo Mickey’s (National Mine Dr) — 100
Arby’s — 98
Ice build up on floor in walk-in freezer and raw meat stored on shelf above other products
Baptist Health Deaconess — 100
Cobb’s Rolling Smoke — 100
Fiesta Acapulco — 95
Equipment stored in hand sink, some items in cooler stored uncovered, employee personal items not stored in designated area, ice scoop not stored properly and no thermometer found in some coolers
Ferrell’s — 98
Single Service items stored on floor and wet mop stored on floor
A & N Inc. — 99
Eggs not stored on lowest shelf in cooler
The Crowded House — 99
Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning
Gather — 100
Mr. Wok — 98
Raw chicken stored on shelf above other food product in cooler and hood vents need cleaning
B & B Like Mother Like Daughter — 100
Madisonville Meal Prep — 100
Green’s Steak House — 98
Equipment stored in hand sink and cooler not holding proper temperature
West Ky 4H Camp — 100
Helping Hands Community Service — 100
Quality Pizza — 99
No certified food protection manager
Wings Etc — 96
Employee personal items not stored in designated area, wiping cloth not stored in bucket of sanitizing solution, microwave needs cleaning, drink nozzle at bar needs cleaning and coolers not holding proper temperature
Hasmukah Nebo Inc. Grocery — (Nebo Rd) 97
Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning, hood vents need cleaning, food spillage in bottom of freezer and bag of sugar stored on floor
Uncle Mont’s BBQ — 100
Casey’s General Store — 97
Box stored on front of hand sink blocking access, employee personal items not stored in designated area and can opener needs cleaning
Covenant Community Church — 100
