Murder suspect Dennis Stone is still waiting for his case to go before a grand jury.
Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter said that Stone’s attorney waived his preliminary hearing, but a time for his case to appear before a grand jury has not yet been set.
Stone, 32, of Madisonville, is facing charges of murder, assault and wanton endangerment after police began searching for him on Aug. 14 after Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville, was shot to death. One of her children was also shot, but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
In other court-related news, Leonard Menser was released from jail Thursday after Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge James Brantley ruled for his bond to be reduced from $100,000 to $10,000 cash bond, according to Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tany Bowman.
Menser, 52, of Nortonville, was first charged with first-degree sodomy and incest on Aug. 13.
Menser is a retired teacher and administrator that had previously worked in the Hopkins County School system.
According to the order, Menser’s bond was lowered on the condition that he have no violation of the law, no contact or communication with the alleged victim, make all scheduled court appearances, stay in contact with his attorney and surrender any passport he has.
Senter said her offices argued against the bond reduction, and that a court date for Menser has not been set.
