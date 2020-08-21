On a day when Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases topped 41,000, the Hopkins Health Department reported five new cases.
As of 3 p.m. yesterday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 41,626 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 726 of which were newly reported Thursday. Twenty of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger.
Locally, there have been 453 total cases, including 35-coronavirus related deaths since March, according to the health department.
The largest growth in the last week in the county has been witnessed in people aged 0- to 20-years old with nine cases. Sixteen new cases have been reported in those 21- to 40-years old.
Of the five new cases reported Thursday, one was added in the 0-20 age group, two in the 21-40 group, one in the 41-60 group, and one in the 61-80 age group.
The governor’s report contained some good news as the state’s positivity rate dropped to 5.18%.
Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 14 new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 856 Kentuckians lost to the virus. Kentucky has reported 38 deaths in the last three days, according to the governor’s report.
For individuals who have lost their jobs during this pandemic, Beshear announced Wednesday that the state is applying for additional unemployment insurance assistance from the federal government.
“This program will allow all Kentuckians receiving unemployment benefits for the weeks of July 26-Aug. 15 to receive an additional payment of $400 if they are unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Beshear said. “The $400 will apply to all programs: traditional UI, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the extended benefits programs.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.