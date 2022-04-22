With the increased number of people coming into the JobNet Career Center in Madisonville, the city has teamed up with multiple partners to bring them a potential second chance. The “Wipe Your Record Clean” expungement event will take place next Thursday, at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville. The event will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
According to Molly Deahl, Business Liaison for the West Kentucky Workforce Board, there have been a large increase in individuals with criminal backgrounds who are looking for expungement information, or employers who are willing to give them a chance at work.
“These people are excited and willing to do whatever it takes to get back into the workforce, but only need an opportunity to showcase their talents. We are excited to offer this free event to folks in our community and surrounding counties. Everyone is welcome,” Deahl said.
General information regarding expungement will be provided, in addition to background checks being offered on-site. Attorneys will also be present to talk to individuals about their case or the expungement process. It is important to note that in order to get an expungement in a different county, an individual will need to file in that specific county. However, the information we will have at the event on the expungement process will be the same process for every Kentucky county.
Partners who came together to put on this event include: Kentucky Department of Corrections, Western Kentucky Reentry Council, Commonwealth of Kentucky Court of Justice, Hopkins County Bar Association, Hopkins County Attorney’s Office-Child Support Unit, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office- 4th Judicial Circuit, Kentucky Legal Aid, Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, and West Kentucky Workforce Board.
For more information about the event, be sure to check the JobNet Career Center’s Facebook page, and the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.