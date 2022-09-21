The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Michael D. Mortiz, of White Plains, was charged, September 16, 2022, for violation of Kentucky domestic violence order, menacing, violation of conditions release and resisting arrest.
• Jami D. Heffington, of Sturgis, was charged, September 16, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Haile M. Escabi, of Morton’s Gap, was charged, September 17, 2022, for alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense and terroristic threats in the third degree.
• Dempsey A. Faulk, of Morton’s Gap, was charged, September 17, 2022, for alcohol intoxication in a public place in the second offense, terroristic threats in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Tamika R. Jones, of Madisonville, was charged, September 18, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Cody Alley Tirey, of Hanson, was charged, September 18, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Adam L. Burden, of Madisonville, was charged, September 18, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Kenneth Richard Moore,w as charged, September 19, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
• Charlene Whitsell, was charged, September 19, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of marijuana.
• Daniel Dee Oglesby, was charged, September 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Mark Rives, was charged, September 19, 2022, for alcohol intoxication in a public place in the second offense.
• Daniel Emmette Lee Flanagan, was charged, September 19, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting from the Dollar General Store on 1140 N. Main St. in Madisonville.
