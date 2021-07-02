Hanson City Commission had a short agenda for Tuesday’s meeting with the city commission members unanimously approving the purchase of landscaping and maintenance equipment.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the members approved the purchase of a bore machine, a lawnmower and funds for the gazebo to be painted.
“All got approved,” she said. “No one objected.”
The city needs a new lawnmower because one of the machines they currently have needs repairs and the city is having difficulty finding replacement parts for it, she said.
As for the bore machine, she said it is used to bore under driveways and roads to install waterlines, sewer lines and culverts.
The gazebo being painted is just part of routine maintenance, she said. No decision has been made yet on who will be painting the gazebo has been determined yet.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.