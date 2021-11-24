Want to give a little love with a handmade present but don’t know where to start? The Kentucky Movers & Makers are offering unique classes during the holiday season for people interested in crafting and making personalized gifts for family and friends. In addition to their usual offerings, these special classes are in high demand and many spots have already been reserved.
On December 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Movers & Makers will be welcoming people to reserve a one hour block of time to come in individually and personalize/engrave a mini wooden cutting board. The cost is $25 and each booking will go home with one customized cutting board. There are multiple different styles and fonts that people can choose from for monogramming or customizing. This creates a unique way to make a Christmas gift, and the makers will be hands-on in creating it.
“Participants will receive one-on-one training on the Glowforge Pro 40 Watt Laser Engraver,” Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director for Madisonville/Hopkins County Economic Development.
“They will have an opportunity to assist in the design process and have the opportunity to “make” the cutting board itself.”
Additional available classes will be posted on the Movers & Makers website, kentuckymoversandmakers.com, be sure to check back often as spaces have been filling up.
