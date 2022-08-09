Tomorrow, students in the Hopkins County School District will return to school for the 2022-2023 school year. After two years of dealing with COVID-19, students and staff are finally expected to have a normal start to the school year.
The following health and safety tips are from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).
MAKING THE FIRST DAY EASIER
• Remind your child that she is not the only student who is a bit uneasy about the first day of school. Teachers know that students are anxious and will make an extra effort to make sure everyone feels as comfortable as possible.
• Point out the positive aspects of starting school: It will be fun. She’ll see old friends and meet new ones. Refresh her memory about previous years, when she may have returned home after the first day with high spirits because she had a good time.
• Find another child in the neighborhood with whom your youngster can walk to school or ride with on the bus.
• If you feel it is appropriate, drive your child (or walk with her) to school and pick her up on the first day.
