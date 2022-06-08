The Nortonville City Council met Monday in a special called meeting to discuss several items, one of those items was a sidewalk grant.
Julie Sellers, the Nortonville City Clerk, said the council passed a resolution to authorize the mayor to send in the documents for the next phase of the Transportation Alternative Program Grant.
The grant is for $273,963 and will be used to improve the sidewalks in Nortonville.
“It is going to be a mix between sidewalk repair and sidewalk replacement,” she said. “Then there is going to be some new sidewalk as well.”
The council also decided to reapply for a KIA Loan when it becomes available again. Sellers said the loan is to help water line extension, but the loan is only available every few years.
Also on the agenda was to address the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. Sellers said the task force is an entity out of Greenville.
“They request the cities and counties to provide funding for them,” she said. “They were asking for $493.46 this year for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.”
The council decided not to send any money until they learned more about what the task force does for the City of Nortonville.
The council approved Vickie Fox and the Hopkins County Central High School Dance Team to use the gym during dance team season.
Sellers said the team usually uses the gym for practice on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursday evenings during the season.
Lastly, the council voted to allow the Nortonville Fire Department to surplus an old fire tanker. The department said the tanker was not up to code anymore.
The next meeting of the Nortonville City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at Nortonville City Hall.
