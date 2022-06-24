After two years of COVID-19, Hopkins County Central High School FFA was able to take 17 students and compete in person at the Kentucky State FFA Convention.
Central Agriculture teacher Ben Prevette said last year all of the competitions were held virtually, so it was good to be back in person.
“It changed everything,” he said. “We competed in new contests at state that we had never competed in before.”
This year Central had some great accomplishments in that Chloe Mackey placed second in the State for Turf and Lawn Impromptu speaking.
Prevette said for her to get second out of 26 was pretty big.
The Ag Sales team also placed fourth in the state. The team members included Wade Baldwin, Kaylee Dame, Grace Whitaker, and Caroline Wilson.
“While it was a huge reward for all the hard work they had done, it was kind of a learning experience too,” said Prevette.
Grace Whitaker also received her KY State FFA Degree during the convention. He said it is a culminating degree based on all of the hard work she has done in her supervised agricultural experience.
Prevette said she was one of several FFA members across the state to receive that degree.
The Central FFA chapter also competed in the Senior Parliamentary Procedure with team members Wade Baldwin, Colton Browning, Konner Harrison, Chloe Mackey, Madison McGregor, Liberty Staggs, and Caroline Wilson.
FFA members Mason Brown, Parker Grace, Jessica Lawless, Zoe Long, Mattie Reynolds, Lilly Terry, and Cash Ward competed as a team in Conduct of Meetings.
Other members competed in FFA Impromptu speaking categories like Jessica Lawless with Fruit and Vegetable, Madison McGregor with Greenhouse, Colton Browning with Sheep and Goat, Caroline Wilson with Small Animal, and Mattie Reynolds with Swine.
Prevette said the chapter had some huge accomplishments this year and he is proud of them.
They are already working on some new events for next year and planning how to do things.
“We are really excited about this upcoming year and seeing how everything is going to work out,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.