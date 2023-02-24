While many people have a caring nature, few are born with the will to serve others. Hopkins County School Board member Kerri Scisney exemplifies that will to serve others.

For several years, she worked as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children going through abuse and neglect court in Hopkins County. Now, she works as a social worker, while serving as a board member on the Hopkins County Board of Education.

