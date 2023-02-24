While many people have a caring nature, few are born with the will to serve others. Hopkins County School Board member Kerri Scisney exemplifies that will to serve others.
For several years, she worked as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children going through abuse and neglect court in Hopkins County. Now, she works as a social worker, while serving as a board member on the Hopkins County Board of Education.
“It feels really good to know that I have left one arena of serving the people of Hopkins County, now I am at a different arena continuing to serve the people and kids of Hopkins County,” she said.
Scisney serves division 5 for the school board and was appointed in May 2022 to fill the vacant seat after Dr. J.W. Durst resigned in March 2022. Durst was appointed in 2021 to a two-year term after Doug Center, who won the election in November 2020, but resigned due to a career change before ever taking office.
Scisney ran for the same seat in the November 2022 election and won. She is the second African American female to win an election for a school board seat and the first African American female to be appointed to a seat.
When the position first became open, Scisney said she prayed about it for a long time.
“It has always been my desire to help anybody, especially a kid, and one of the best ways you can help a kid is their education,” she said.
When Scisney was a child, she had a teacher tell her she wasn’t smart enough to be a lawyer and that she should think about being a maid.
“That stuck with me for a long time, and I was down on myself because I thought I wasn’t smart enough to accomplish the things I desired to be when I grew up,” she said.
She attended elementary school for a few years in North Carolina before moving back to Madisonville in fifth grade. When she got to high school, she had a few teachers tell her she could do anything she set her mind to.
“A lot of kids don’t have that. They don’t have anybody to tell them, just believe in yourself,” said Scisney. “Every teacher I have met since my kids were in school, and now we are raising grandkids, they have the desire to make sure their kids succeed.”
Scisney said she believes in the school system and wants to make sure the kids have everything they need daily to succeed in school.
“Being a CASA, I got to see how the children were living or what their families were lacking. The same with the social work part,” she said. “I can help the family get the services they need and also help the child get the services they need.”
Scisney said the people in her district know she has an open-door policy. They can ask her any question, and if she doesn’t know the answer, she will make sure she gets back with an answer.
