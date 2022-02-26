Golden Ticket Cinemas Capital 8 officially opened for business yesterday afternoon, welcoming guests to a 3:50 p.m. showing of Sing 2.
By opening day, Golden Ticket had secured a full line-up of shows, meaning that all eight screens were in use.
The theater opens under the watchful eye of general manager Carla Thomas, who has been with the Capital 8 since it first opened on Nov. 1, 2002.
“I’m excited to be open,” she said, having to pause to great “regulars” as they filtered in for the opening day lineup of movies. “We’re glad to have people back in the theater, and we’re motivated to give them an experience they’ll enjoy.”
Thomas said one of the most noteworthy things about the quick turnaround after having been bought by Golden Ticket Cinema is the fact that she was able to bring back the staff that had been working with her when AMC made the call to close the theater.
Employees aren’t the only ones excited about the return of a movie theater to Madisonville.
“They’re all back,” she said. “And they are excited to be here.”
Zorra Morgan came into town from Sacramento, along with Kathrine Hardy, to celebrate her birthday with a movie.
“We live in Sacramento, so without the theater here, we were looking at having to drive an hour to go to the movies,” said Hardy. “We’re excited to have the theater here in Madisonville back.”
John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas, said customers will see some changes in the facility right away, but others, such as the expanded concession stand offerings, may take a little longer as the industry struggles with a slow movie supply chain.
“We’re also looking at adding some recliner seats,” he said. “Those will be more of a premium VIP section for people who want to pay a little more.”
According to the Madisonville Capital 8 web portal, matinee tickets for the theater will run $7.42 for adults, and $5.88 for students, children, seniors and military. Regular price for tickets will be $10.60 for adults and $8.22 for students, children, seniors and military.
Bloemeke said Golden Ticket Cinemas will also be offering discount Tuesdays beginning next week. Every Tuesday, every movie will be just $5.50. And on those days, there will also be value priced items available at the concession stand.
Tickets for all shows can be ordered online at: https://madisonville.gtcinemas.com/.
