During spring break, four local agriculture teachers stayed busy by selling their entire greenhouse inventories in two days. In all, the schools sold nearly 2,000 items.
Both Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins high schools opened their greenhouses for online sales Tuesday and Wednesday and had tremendous community support, said Brian Welch, an agriculture teacher at North.
“The greenhouses at North and Central both have a dual purpose. First and foremost, they provide that hands-on learning opportunity for students. The students plant them, and then they have to research their plants to determine which ones go together and what the function of each is,” he said.
The second aspect of the greenhouse teaches students to build and create a business plan to sell their plants to the community eventually, said Welch. With the outbreak of the new coronavirus, students were only able to plant and take care of the first phase before school let out in March.
“With all the stuff going on, they just got the first half of that, as far as getting to plant those plants and take care of them, they helped propagate them and get them to grow,” he said.
The teachers put the word out on Facebook and asked people to look on their pages for inventory and call to place an order. Welch said it was similar to Walmart’s Pickup, with each car that came through kept six feet apart, and the teachers bringing the plants to the buyers.
Eight weeks worth of sales was completed in four hours, said Welch.
“Because of people in the community and all of their support, we’re super proud of that,” he said. “All the money will go into the next year and go into buying more plants.”
Lee James, one of Central’s teachers, said this experience has blessed him.
“People and their families are getting back to basics — they’re sitting down at their dinner table, and they’re eating supper with their families — and what does that mean for us,” he asked? “It means they’re getting back out in their yards and planting gardens. The pandemic part of this has been awful, but the silver lining in all of this is people are spending time with their families.”
Students weren’t allowed to help with sales, but many of them came and had families come and purchase items, said Ben Prevette, a teacher at Central.
“To see the students that you work with every day, but you don’t necessarily get to see their dads and their moms and grandmas and aunts and uncles and cousins,” he said. “So that’s why we like the greenhouse, because somebody will pull through and say, ‘Well, such and such is my grandson,’ and that helps me to appreciate the community when they come out to support their own and to support other students.”
Morgan Grannas, a teacher at North, said the community’s response was overwhelming.
“We didn’t really know what to expect, as soon as we posted online we had about 150 responses like that,” she said.
Within 15 minutes of opening the greenhouse on Tuesday, there was a line of cars at North.
“It was crazy and so very heartwarming, and it’s a little overwhelming just to see that support,” Grannas said.
James said at Central they grew four different varieties of ferns. They had hanging baskets and several individual flowing plants. They also had a selection of tomatoes, peppers and items for a garden.
The toughest part of the sales was that students couldn’t help, said Prevette.
“Students were not allowed to be involved,” he said. “That’s the tough part because the students do all the work throughout the year. We started our ferns back in August, and they’ve grown them pretty much all school year. You get excited about the greenhouse sales because they get to see their hard work be finished and go home with a customer, and this year, they missed out on that.”
Each agriculture teacher stressed the importance of hands-on learning. Prevette said it’s about preparing students for their future.
“We’re trying to give them hands-on skills that they can utilize later on in life,” he said. “I realize not all of them are going to go and work in a production greenhouse, but many of them will be homeowners, and they may want to plant themselves a garden They may want to do landscaping out in their front yard.
“Having that basic knowledge and basic planting skills, along with all of our other pathways — animal science, shop and our ag power pathway — we try to prepare students for the future,” he said. “We are trying to find what suits them and just try to help them grow.”
Though the schools may have already sold out of their inventory, local florists are still conducting business. Mary Ann Durbin of Exotic Florist and Gifts said they are open Monday through Saturday and patrons can purchase online or by phone at 270-821-6050. People can pick up arrangements at their door, or they can be delivered. Everything is being disinfected, said Durbin. Fresh flowers are limited, but they do have gift items and silks.
