When the Dawson Springs City Council meets on Dec. 15, it will mark the end of an era for member Rick Hendrickson.
While his bid for reelection wasn’t as fruitful as he had hoped, Hendickson is still thankful for the support he has received in his service to the city. “I’ve been blessed. Thanks, Dawson Springs, for your loyal support.”
Hendrickson’s lengthy run as a member of the Dawson Springs City Council began in 1997 when he was appointed to complete a term for a resigning member. He was first elected in his own right in 1998, thus serving our town for 12 consecutive terms.
Over the past 23 years, he has served under four mayoral administrations — those of the late Stacia Peyton, Ross Workman, Jenny Sewell, and the city’s current executive officer, Chris Smiley.
“In the period under Peyton there was great focus on growth and improvement,” said Hendrickson of the council’s successes during his service. “We saw and pursued the future. We also began to talk about historic preservation, infrastructure and tourism. We wanted Dawson Springs to be a place to come for its tie to history.
“Riverside Park was a centerpiece.” Hendrickson also served as the “Voice of the Tradewater Pirates” when the collegiate ballclub was in action in Dawson Springs from 1999-2012.
“The council and our mayors were laser-focused on the future,” Hendrickson said when commenting on the city’s accomplishments. “Part of that strength were strong civic and community clubs and groups.
“And our school system was second-to-none,” Hendrickson said. “Traditions were important--the BBQ, Rotary Auction, and our historical significance were important to our citizens.”
While several of the council’s initiatives proved fruitful during Hendrickson’s run, there were plans that didn’t come to fruition — no matter how diligently the council worked to realize them. “Over these many years, our efforts have often gone unfulfilled in terms of new industry. But my observations are this — we’ve had many people work tirelessly to bring business to Dawson Springs. Our mayors, council, Dwight Seymore, our school system — all promoted our town as a viable and resourceful option for business.
“We’ve had some ‘close-to’ experiences with major employers,” Hendrickson said. “I believe the interstate and access we have to the region can still be great selling points. I’ve had the opportunity to work in and be a part of a great small town that has a big heart.”
He and his wife, Trudy, relocated here from Indiana in 1986.
“We had many opportunities to leave — primarily because of work offers — but we wanted to remain in Dawson Springs. We love this community — we’ve cheered for it and cried over it,” Hendickson said. “Trudy, our daughter, Thea. and I made Riverside Park a huge part of our lives and still pray for its revival.
“We consider it a special place indeed,” said Hendrickson. “When we first came to town, we were impressed with the pride that showed in Dawson Springs. Let’s restore that pride and support our mayor and council.”
