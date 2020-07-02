As the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library prepares to reopen its two branches, concerns about budget issues remain.
Having lost nearly $25,000 of state aid this year along with roughly $25,000 in the last five years from local governments, Director Joel Meador said this next year will be a little different.
“It’s going to be a little tighter for us,” he said. “We’re grateful for the support that we get from local governments. We’re all in it, and we’re all in it together, and the library is going to be fine.”
During Tuesday’s library board meeting, the board approved the coming year’s $586,703 budget. Meador said the budget would have to be flexible to meet the needs from the pandemic, which may include cuts to programming and potentially staff.
“This library is very resilient,” he said. “We find creative ways to make things work, and we serve the public as best as you can, providing the best quality library. We’re going to have to watch the budget real closely. We’re going to have to monitor and see what kind of income we’re generating. A huge thing for us will be fundraisers.”
With the budget set, the library’s board passed the motion to reopen the facility in a limited capacity Tuesday, July 14.
Director of Circulation Mance Chappell said he is excited for the return of familiar faces since the branches closed in mid-March.
“There are quite a few people that I like talking to, and I enjoy it when they come in. I’m excited about seeing them again,” he said.
Though the library will be open, it will be different.
Only 15 patrons will be allowed in the library at a time, and patrons must wear a mask to enter. Chappell said in a Facebook live announcement if a customer doesn’t have a face covering, they will provide one.
Around the Madisonville library and the Dawson Springs Branch Library, couches and chairs have been removed and placed in storage to help increase spacing.
Individuals coming to use the computer lab will also experience changes. Chappell said they would limit the number of computers, and their standard period of use two hours will be cut to one hour per guest. The only exception is if the patron is using the computer for school or job-related purposes.
Meador said the library is good at adapting and sees the reopening as another opportunity to do good work.
“We can adapt to things, I think, just because of the situations that we’ve had in the past in a sense we’re taking all of that experience and applying it to this next year,” he said. “We’re used to being able to plan only one year in advance, and a lot of it’s going to be unknown.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.