Mahr Park will be hosting a free, guided hike throughout the Arboretum to learn about the importance of pollinators. The hike will take place Saturday, July 9, from 8-10 a.m.
A pollinator is an animal that moves pollen from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma of the flower. This helps to bring about fertilization in the flower and essentially creates more flowers. Pollinators maintain balance in our ecosystem and thus the health of our food supply through pollination.
According to seedsavers.org, almost 90% of all plant species need the help of animals to transfer pollen from one flower to the next. Of the approximately 200,000 different species of animals around the world that act as pollinators, the vast majority are invertebrates, including bees, butterflies, wasps, and flies.
For those wishing to participate in the pollination hike, please meet at the Welcome Center promptly at 8 a.m. It is encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and be sure to bring your bug spray.
Mahr Park Arboretum is a 365-acre park in Madisonville. For more information be sure to visit their Facebook page where they post information, upcoming events and more.
