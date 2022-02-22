The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Ricky W. Edwards, of Greenville, KY, was charged, February 18, for speeding 15mph over speed limit, operating on a suspended/revoked license, no registration plates and failure to surrender revoked operator’s license.
Abram Fisher Smoker, of St. Charles, was charged, February 18, for operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, license plate not legible and failure to maintain insurance card, second offense.
Steven L. Lindsey, of Madisonville, was charged, February 20, for menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
