Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Ra’Shawn Michael Williams, was charged, July 20, 2022, for failure to maintain required insurance card and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Christoper Sean Latham, was charged, July 20, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle. Latham also charged as a fugitive from another state.
Joy L. Stallins, was charged, July 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Cody K. Scott, was charged, July 20, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Samantha L. Chapman, was charged, July 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Lisa R. Lewis, of Nortonville, was charged, July 18, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
John Thomas Oglesby, of White Plains, was charged, July 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Christoper B. Geary, of Madisonville, was charged, July 20, 2022, assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury and strangulation in the second degree.
