Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Whitney Austin, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with obstructed vision and/or windshield, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Allard, 35, of Paducah, was charged Saturday with no operators-moped license.
Jacob Blanton, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Chad Walpole, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Lauren Furgerson, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication and possession of synthetic drugs.
Jacob Shepherd, 24, of Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with possession of synthetic drugs and first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Charlie Sasser, 29, of Elkton, was charged Sunday with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
David Coleman, 41, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
April Pleasant, 31, of Henderson, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Willis Walls, 45, of Nortonville, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault.
Maurice Leavell, 62, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with three counts of failure to appear.
Christopher Devine, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of synthetic drugs.
Byron Lewis, 48, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Russell Terry, 54, of Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
