The Browning Springs Middle School Site Based Council will meet on Wednesday, June 16, at 9 a.m. to continue the principal selection process.
The committee will review stakeholder input, approve criteria, develop interview questions and review current applicant information.
The position became vacant when Jason Clark, the former principal, accepted a position as assistant superintendent of Caldwell County Schools.
The committee at the Hopkins County Board of Education located at 320 S. Seminary Street.
