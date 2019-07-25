With a smile that lights up a room and a ready hug for most anyone with open arms, Laila Engel-Deppe can steal your heart with just one look. But if you go trying to steal anything from her, you just might find yourself locked up in the local slammer.
Eight-year-old Laila was officially sworn in as a police officer under the watchful eye of Chief Chris Taylor and other officers as part of well-coordinated celebration between the Kids Wish Network and local officials held at Madisonville Police Department on Wednesday morning.
In addition to being issued a uniform and patrolling the city in a police cruiser, Laila also was told she will be making an all-expense paid trip Aug. 25-29 to Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Suffering from a rare form of epilepsy -- Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome -- Laila has been struck with seizures since 2016. At one point, the seizures exceeded 100 per day. But thankfully, according to her mother, Rose, that number is down to less than four per week following the placement of an implant she received a few months ago.
The MPD rolled out the red carpet for Laila, who says she wants to be a police officer herself one day.
"This job, ultimately, is about helping people," Taylor said. "And I can't think of a more special person to help than Laila. As police officers, we want to make things better so when we were approached with
See Trip/Page A3
TRIP + Wish pics 3 and 4
this opportunity, we didn't hesitate. She is a special little girl, and we feel blessed to be a part of today."
Laila called the day special and fun.
"I really like the uniform. I didn't arrest anyone, but I might," she said. "I'm so excited to be going to Disney. I can't wait to see Mickey and Minnie."
Volunteers from various groups helped to make the day extra special, including five young ladies dressed as various Disney characters.
With eyes wide open and arms even wider, Laila made her way toward the princesses, offering a hug and story for each.
"You're my favorite," Laila told Frozen Princess Elsa, before quickly wrapping her arms around her.
For Rose, the impact of the day was beyond words.
"I just can't tell you how much this means to Laila and to all of us," she said. "This is a day we will never forget. For the community to come together is just a special thing to see. There have been many challenges. We don't take any day or any thing for granted."
Kids Wish Network is a national charitable organization dedicated to infusing hope, creating happy memories, and improving the quality of life for children such as Laila.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.