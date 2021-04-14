Construction for the Grapevine Bike Trails is nearing the halfway mark and is still on target for the projected completion, according to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Trail access is also limited as construction continues, but Cotton said the contractor, Rogue Trails, LLC, anticipates a completion by the mid-May.
“There is equipment out there working, and there will be pieces of the trail that will be closed throughout the process,” said Madisonville Public Relations Manager Sara Lutz, who added that after a meeting on Friday she will have a better idea of when the grand opening event will be and other milestones in the project.
“It is looking great, and things are moving quickly,” she said.
Cotton said while the trails may be closed as work continues, he does not anticipate them being closed long.
“Anytime you try to go through a new project, there’s going to be some inconvenience for those that might have been using them before,” he said. “Our goal is to try and continue to operate as much as possible, and we want to be sure we are being safe. Once this opens up, it is going to be a phenomenal asset to the community.”
Cotton said over the next three weeks, the trails will have made a “major transformation.”
He also said weather conditions have allowed for Rogue Trails to make progress in their construction.
“We are anticipating mid-May of being able to have it done, which was the target date,” Cotton said.
Rogue Trails has run into problems also with people using the closed trails while the ground was still wet from recent rain.
The Southwest Kentucky Mountain Biking Association reiterated the importance of staying off the closed trails while work continues.
“Unfortunately, riders have been riding the trail while closed and in wet, muddy conditions,” the group posted on Facebook. “A lot of time, money and hard work has been invested. The more time the Rogue crew spends repairing unnecessary trail damage, the less time they have to focus on building additional new trail.”
The bid for the project was awarded to Rogue out of Rogers, Arkansas, for $330,120.
The project is being done in three phases.
The first phase, called the red loop, will replace the trail with four miles of multi-use trail on the west side of the boat ramp access road.
The second phase, called the blue loop, will replace three miles of trail on the east of the boat ramp access road and will be a single track trail system for shared use for mountain bike racing and a training course.
The third phase will create two half-mile mountain bike flow trails that will go parallel on each side of the boat ramp access road.
The first phase is expected to cost an estimated $136,244; the second phase is expected to cost an estimated $118,800 and the third phase is expected to cost an estimated $72,874.
In October 2020, the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission approved up to $131,157.60 to help pay for the project with the City of Madisonville agreeing to pay 60% of the project, with the total cost of the project estimated to be $327,898.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.