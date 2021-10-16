The Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board gave the go ahead to continue looking into more concrete estimates for suggested City Park upgrades at their meeting on Thursday.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said that at a previous meeting, the committee asked for the city to come up with some upgrade ideas for the park, one of them being pickle ball courts.
Madisonville Parks and Rec Superintendent Jeff Duvall said the sport is one that is becoming more and more popular with Cotton saying the Kentucky Tourism claimed that pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation.
“We would install four new pickleball courts behind the tennis courts where the basketball court used to be,” he said. “We actually have some gravel and pavement down. If this isn’t approved, we can make that space another basketball court.”
Duvall said that groups want to host tournaments similar to pickleball tournaments that are hosted in Henderson. Duvall said there are four courts at Cherry Park as well.
“Roughly to get these done, it is around $75,000 that would include the courts, painting, striping, nets, the posts, the fence, lighting, benches and maybe some wind screens,” he said.
Duvall also said repairs and upgrades to Elmer Kelley Stadium are also an option that would benefit the park.
“I got some estimates of work to be done out there,” he said. “The estimate is $50,000 that includes paint all the way around, it is the whole outside. This includes the inside ceiling, the rails, dugouts, almost the entire brick pavement. That also includes patching some holes and replacing some bricks that we will have to do because that wall is not in great shape.”
The committee approved up to $60,000 to be used for the stadium repairs and maintenance.
