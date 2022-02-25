If you are looking for some fun this Sunday, head on over to the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville for a dazzling music show fit for the entire family.
The Inversion Vocal Ensemble features jazz, gospel and musical theater for all ages. Taking the stage Sunday, February 27, starting at 4p.m., the performance will feature a variety of music to entertain all. This group brings an eclectic vibe to a variety of music genres. Comprised of classically trained students, their performance is aimed to entertain and inspire through their music like you have never seen before.
This Emmy-nominated group has performed with John Prine, The Fairfield Four, Rivers Rutherford, Brandi Carlile, Ruby Amanfu and Grammy winner Marcus Hummon, among many others. Inversion most recently premiered with opera/dance collaboration Steal Away at Oz Arts Nashville to a sold-out crowd.
Tickets can be purchased online at glemacenter.org or call 270-821-2787. General admission is $22, children ages 12 and under are half price.
For more information about Inversion Vocal Ensemble, visit their website, inversionsings.com.
