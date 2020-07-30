Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear requested all public and private schools consider moving their in-person start date to the third week of August.
The public schools in Hopkins County had already set their start dates for later in August, and Dawson Springs set its start date for the first week of September.
Private schools in the area were left scrambling for solutions this week. Christ the King Catholic School planned to start its in-person classes yesterday, said Principal Lesley Mills.
“With the governor throwing that curveball on Monday and us supposed to start (Wednesday), we spent all day Tuesday calling parents,” she said.
Mills said Christ the King would start the school year with Nontraditional Instruction days beginning Monday, Aug. 3. She plans to begin in-person learning Monday, Aug. 17.
“I’m a little disappointed because we’re ready to have the kids in the building,” she said. “But, this gives us a little extra time to tweak a few things and get a little more prepared. We’ve been in contact with all of our parents, and they’re on board and behind us and praying for us that we can continue with our plan and get the children back in the building.”
Cornerstone Preparatory School is keeping its original start date of Monday, Aug. 10. The school’s executive director, Audrey Morgan, said they listened to the governor’s suggestion but feel like the best thing for their families is to begin in-person classes on the 10th.
“We have many measures put in place to do all that we can to minimize illnesses within the school,” she said. “We will be checking temperatures when students arrive. We have spaced desks so our students will be socially distanced according to the guidelines that have been put out by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). We have a cleaning system in place, so we’re constantly cleaning hard surfaces and sanitizing high-touch points.”
Morgan said the school is socially distanced enough where face masks are optional.
“We can socially distance enough that masks will be at the discretion of the parent, but we will ask that students bring masks with them in case there is a need for it during the school day,” she said.
A call was made to Grace Baptist School, but they did not wish to comment.
In other school-related news, Hopkins County Schools began its online registration yesterday.
Director of Pupil Personnel Dr. April Devin said by 1 p.m. the district had received 1,000 applications which brings their total enrolled students to 1,171.
“We’ve had a great response so far,” she said. “We would like to ask parents to continue to be patient and understand with us during this process since this is the first time we have used online registration.”
Devine said many parents had submitted parent portal application requests.
“We are currently operating on limited staff, and processing time can take three to five business days before they’ll receive a response,” she said. “We would like to request that they please see the district website for how-to tutorial videos, step-by-step guides and school-specific kiosk schedules. We would like to suggest they look there prior to calling us.”
If parents need more detailed information or specific assistance, they can call their child’s school or the district office, said Devine.
