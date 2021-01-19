While the actual audience remained small due to COVID-19 restrictions, many watched online as the City of Madisonville held their 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wreath Laying Service Monday.
“As we honor Dr. King, we not only honor the life and times of Dr. King, but we also honor the principles for which he stood for,” said Tim Thomas, who led the coordination for the event along with a separate service held for the entire county on Saturday. “Today, we find ourselves still in the need of that dream. As we honor him, people all across the nation are honoring Dr. King for that legacy he provided.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said this event was an “incredible opportunity” to celebrate King, adding that King’s legacy encouraged unity.
“The life and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. still radiates today with the same power, dominions and jurisdiction as the moment that he spoke them,” said Cotton. “We find ourselves wondering what would Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. say today? We can’t speculate what he would say now. We know what he said then. We know what his life was and how he lived his life. The things we are seeing happening in our world today, things that we are watching on the news and social media on a daily basis, what would he say today? I believe he would say the same words he said then… to still work together to bring us together in unity. That’s what he wanted. We still feel that call of action today.”
Cotton said there were still opportunities to achieve unity and that society had not yet lived up to the dream of King.
“We are in desperate need of unification in our country, community and our world,” Cotton said. “It is our chance to challenge ourselves to work together.”
The keynote speaker, Lynn Owens — human resources director for the city, a U.S. Navy veteran and pastor at the New Race Creek Baptist Church in Henderson — said he was overcome with emotions on Martin Luther King Jr. day.
“I think about and I reflect upon the activity and actions of a Godly man,” he said. “When I canvass the resume of Dr. King, servant leader, I’m just amazed at his story. Even being brought up in the church and going to numerous programs for Dr. King, and being afforded the same privilege in the military to have services to inspire uniform services to live a life of inclusion and diversity. I am quite impressed with the fact that this man, inspired by God, changed a nation and changed the world.”
Owens said there were many different parts of King’s life to celebrate.
“We could celebrate all day, we could recite many of his God-inspired quotes,” said Owens. “There are so many accolades and accomplishments that I could list, but here is what resonates with me about Dr. King — we often look over the fact that he was a pastor. This was a man called by God to shepherd and serve, to lead and teach, to preach, pray and correct, encourage and absorb.”
Owens also praised King’s ability to balance his life of civil work and having a presence in his home.
“He was raising the bar of human and social awareness, yet still raising children,” Owens said.
Owens also spoke of King’s wife, Coretta Scott King.
“Coretta Scott King was the epitome of a virtuous, Godly woman,” he said. “Not only was she a pillar for her husband, but she was a woman of faith.”
Owens recalled his visit to Atlanta and going to the Ebenezer Baptist Church.
“In the basement, if you go there, there are displays of memorabilia from times past,” he said. “I looked and there was a program for a Women’s Day with the face of Coretta Scott King. The call to serve humanity did not negate the responsibility being a Godly mother and a Godly father. As I reflected on that, the emotions that come upon me to say this man still stood not only for the local assembly but for the national and worldly platform that he did, he did for all people.”
Owens said King represents what many people want in America today.
“He would of course want us to live in such a way that brings glory, honor and praise to God our father,” he said. “It is an uphill battle. This task of overcoming systemic racism is an uphill battle. To overcome deep-rooted hatred and bias, it is an uphill battle. But we have to keep on climbing. We are not at the bottom of the mountain, we made some progress in the right direction — but we have to keep on climbing. There’s still work to be done.”
