According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, a Dawson Springs woman lost her life on Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle crash on the northern end of the county.
HCSO report that deputies were dispatched to an accident with injuries in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road north of Hanson at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival they determined that a vehicle driven by Cheara R. Scott, 33 of Dawson Springs, had been involved in a single vehicle crash. Details of the accident or the cause thereof have not been released.
