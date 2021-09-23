The Hopkins County Fiscal Court took the next step in assisting community fire departments in the county match a grant for new equipment.
The court approved a resolution on Tuesday to use American Rescue Plan Act money in the amount of $21,303 to be paid to the Richland Fire Department, who is acting as a regional host for the 14 volunteer fire departments of Hopkins County.
The Hopkins County Fire Chief’s Association made the request at a Sept. 7 Hopkins County Fiscal Court’s Public Safety Committee meeting.
Richland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Wade Simmons said that the department was recently awarded a regional grant for all Volunteer Fire Departments in the county from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighter Grant program for 312 P25 pagers.
Simmons said the federal amount awarded was $141,818.20 and requires a local match of $21,303.
During the public safety committee meeting, the court decided that the ARPA funding could be used under the public health section that included anything related to public safety such as the sheriff’s office, 911, ambulances and other types of first responders.
It was also decided that if ARPA funding was considered not appropriate to use for this that there was enough money in the general fund to pay for the money needed.
