Baptist Health Madisonville and the Hopkins County Health Department are working diligently to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said today’s vaccine clinic will go on as planned despite Thursday’s snowfall. Nurses will be at the Ballard Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to vaccinate those who are 70-plus and who have scheduled appointments.
“We are not staying after 3 p.m. because I am afraid it will start freezing back,” said Beach.
She said the health department has not received their weekly shipment of vaccine doses this week because of the weather, but she has requested the shipment come next week.
“We had cancellations from the last clinic because of snow so we have enough to do this clinic with that,” said Beach.
Beach believes less than 100 doses will be administered today. She hopes when the weather warms up, more people will be vaccinated.
The health department and the hospital are working on vaccinating those who are 70-plus only, however, the hospital is accepting appointments from people 60 and over. Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said to continue administering 90% of doses received within seven days, they have had to book some 60-plus.
“Per the governor’s direction, we are continuing to prioritize those 70-plus,” said Quinn.
As of Wednesday, Baptist Health has administered a total of 9,187 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, she said.
“We are making great progress in the battle against Covid-19, and we are honored to be playing our part,” said Quinn.
The hospital is averaging around 200 doses each day, she said. The majority of people with appointments are keeping them, however, there were a few that wanted to reschedule because of travel concerns.
“We were able to fill those spots quickly and keep the clinic running smoothly,” said Quinn.
She said there were 15 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital as of Thursday, with two in the Critical Care Unit. COIVD-19 patients make up about 15% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The state’s COVID-19 website reported 11 new COVID-19 positive cases in the county on Thursday. Hopkins County is now classified as orange with an incidence rate of 16.9.
The incidence rate is determined by the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
Beach said the COVID-19 numbers are going down in Hopkins County, but she is still seeing in-home gatherings that are concerning.
“Please watch your large in-home gatherings. Just because people are your friends and family, does not mean they are not positive,” she said.
Beach and Quinn continue to encourage community members to wear their masks, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, socially distance and get vaccinated when it comes your turn.
The hospital and health department are working their way through vaccinating those in tier 1A and 1B.
The last scheduled vaccine clinic through the health department will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 at the Ballard Convention Center.
To schedule an appointment through the health department, call270-821-5242 or visit https://www.hopkinscohealthdept. com/coronavirus- vaccination-information/. To make an appointment with the hospital, call 270-825-7330 or visit scheduleyourvaccine.com.
