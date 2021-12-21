Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Kelly J. Kemble, of Morton’s Gap, was arrested, December 16, for shoplifting, criminal trespassing and possession of methamphetamine.
Keri D. Abbott, was arrested, December 17, for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Jimmy Dale Benton, of Madisonville, was arrested, December 18, for criminal mischief in the third degree and theft by unlawful taking of more than $1,000.
Stephen W. Vanderveer, of Dawson Springs, was arrested, December 19, for criminal mischief.
