By The Messenger Staff
Two Hopkins County private schools are moving forward with in-person classes despite Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to hold only Nontraditional Instruction until at least Monday, Sept. 28.
CornerStone Preparatory School completes its first week of in-person school today. The school’s board discussed Beshear’s request earlier in the week but decided it was in their students’ and families’ best interest to continue with in-person learning.
CornerStone is taking various measures to keep students healthy, including social distancing, increased cleaning and sanitizing, according to a school official. Because of a demand for in-person classes, the school has started a waitlist for prospective families.
Christ the King Catholic School will start their school year Monday. The school’s governing body, the Diocese of Owensboro, said each of its 17 schools plan to open sometime during August and include in-person instruction for all students on a five-day per week traditional schedule.
“We have created very strict protocols, established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the Kentucky Department of Education, and our local health departments, that we believe will make our students ‘low risk’ for the spread of the coronavirus,” said the Catholic Schools Office for the diocese Supt. David Kessler. “We believe that the significantly fewer number of students that we have enrolled in our Catholic schools makes this situation much more manageable for us in regards to physical distancing guidelines. Our administration, principals, and teachers believe we are prepared to provide a safe, educational environment for the students we serve.”
