Hanson City Commission members have unanimously approved the second reading of an occupational and business license fee.

The occupational tax will be charged to all for-profit businesses in the Hanson City limits. There will be a charge of 1.5% of all wages and compensation paid to the city for work done by every resident and non-resident who is employed within the City of Hanson.

