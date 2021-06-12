After 15 months of restrictions and finding new ways to survive, restaurants can now open to 100% capacity, and the mask mandate has been lifted as of Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced in May that mandates on mask-wearing and restricting restaurant’s dine-in capacity would be lifted on June 11.
Libby Spencer, president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the mandates being lifted is a fantastic step forward and allows the community some freedom.
“I feel like we need to do a ribbon-cutting for the entire county,” she said.
Spencer said she has seen a lot of resilience from the businesses in Hopkins County, who she said have done a great job adapting to the guidelines while still taking care of their customers.
“I know there is a sense of relief today where they can open up to full capacity,” she said.
Big City Market and Coffee Bar employees worked all week to get their main dining room cleaned up and put back together now that restaurants can open to full capacity.
“All of our tables and chairs and bar stools are back in place,” said Big City Market and Coffee Bar owner Jenny Gibson.
She said their mask requirement was removed last month when the governor announced that anyone vaccinated did not have to wear a mask indoors.
“Our expectation is for our customers to follow the rules, the rules being if you have had the COVID-19 vaccine, then you don’t need to wear a mask in our establishment,” said Gibson.
While businesses are opening back up, Gibson said they are still dealing with other problems, like staffing and the rise in prices, especially in the restaurant industry.
“It is probably going to get worse before it gets better,” said Gibson.
Spencer added that prices will probably go up because the price of food is higher than it was a year ago.
“I think we have to be flexible with those restaurants,” Spencer said.
With the mandates lifted, Gibson is hoping the restaurant’s customer volume will go back up. When COVID-19 first hit, Gibson said they modified the menu and business model, so they could still operate with less than 50% of the staff.
“The plan is to continue with that menu, but allow people to come in and hang out like they expect to do in a coffee shop,” said Gibson.
Spencer and Gibson ask the community to be patient with local businesses as they work through the new set of challenges.
Spencer hopes that with the mandates lifted more people will be out and about locally this weekend showing their support.
Although the mask mandate has been lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said COVID-19 is still around.
“The mask mandate is the legal requirement behind wearing the mask, but it doesn’t mean COVID has gone away,” she said.
Masks are still required in some settings like public transit, long-term care facilities and health care facilities, said the governor on Friday. Masks are still recommended for people in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, for those who are immune-compromised, people who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.
The Health Department is still seeing 20 to 40 COVID-19 cases a week and people are still being hospitalized, including some younger adults, she said. She hopes people who are not vaccinated will continue to wear a mask.
Beach said they will continue to watch the data to see how restaurants at full capacity will affect the numbers. Bars were one of the places that passed COVID-19 around, and if a lot of people visit who are not vaccinated, then it will increase the spread again.
“There is a good potential for the spread to increase like it did in India,” said Beach.
She said people still need to remain very cautious and keep others safe. She said the best way to do that is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.